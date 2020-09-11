Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Aaron’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $59.18 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $2,322,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

