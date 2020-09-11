Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $49-50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.54 million.Accolade also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70. Accolade has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accolade from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. BofA Securities began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accolade from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.83.

In other Accolade news, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Accolade Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.