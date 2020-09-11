Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 75,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00.

AMD stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

