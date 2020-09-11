Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 82.46% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

ADXS stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.48.

Get Advaxis alerts:

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.