Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 446.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 56,267 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.34. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

