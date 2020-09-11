Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 771 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $963.46 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,009.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

