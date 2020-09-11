Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,923 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,508,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 146,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $6,218,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

NVO stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

