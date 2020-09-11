AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.62.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.