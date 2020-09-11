Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $328.84

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $328.84 and last traded at $326.85, with a volume of 30693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $309.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.85 and its 200-day moving average is $246.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 974,064 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 605,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Align Technology by 10,154.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 331,964 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 164.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 513,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,335,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

