Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Allot Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

ALLT opened at $9.49 on Friday. Allot Communications Ltd has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $328.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

