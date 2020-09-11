Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.01 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.01 ($0.20), with a volume of 160000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

