Altyn (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.75, but opened at $1.98. Altyn shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 535,411 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

Altyn Company Profile (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

