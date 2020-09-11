Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.34% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,060 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 240.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $2,977,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $99,186. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

