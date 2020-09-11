Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,948 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $207.16 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

