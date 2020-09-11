Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,590 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,518.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

