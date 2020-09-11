Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 35,273 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,273 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.42% of Equillium worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:EQ opened at $5.12 on Friday. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Equillium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

