Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 174.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the second quarter worth $2,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A in the first quarter worth $2,823,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 76.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 602,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 260,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 70.4% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 968,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LHC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 2,000,000 shares of LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,624,282 shares in the company, valued at $52,643,279.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

