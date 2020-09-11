Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Gap Up to $160.00

Amryt Pharma PLC (LON:AMYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $180.00. Amryt Pharma shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 1,708,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.86.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Research and Development. It offers Lojuxta (lomitapide), a drug used to treat a rare life-threatening disease Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolaemia; and a range of dermo cosmetic products under the Imlan brand.

