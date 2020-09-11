Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $170,972.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,952. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $134.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $94.17 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.