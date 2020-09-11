Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.45. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

