Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Graco posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

GGG opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. Graco has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $60.18.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

