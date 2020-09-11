Analysts Expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,864,000 after buying an additional 119,082 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,729,000 after buying an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

