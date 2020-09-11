Analysts Offer Predictions for Churchill Downs, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Churchill Downs in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 360.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $28,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 190,749 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 315,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after buying an additional 149,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $3,800,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

