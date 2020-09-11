Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.06.

GPN stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.69. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

