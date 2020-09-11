Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

