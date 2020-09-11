Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,454 Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

