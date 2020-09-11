Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 2,169.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $4.45 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.22).

Condor Hospitality Trust Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.