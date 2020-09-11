Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 217.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $949,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBLV opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

