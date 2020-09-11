Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

WMGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In related news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $453,090. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

