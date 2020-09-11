Ancora Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,979.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,729,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.