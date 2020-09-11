Ancora Advisors LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.79. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $68,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

