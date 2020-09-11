Ancora Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,903,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8,299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 1,215,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.