Ancora Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after buying an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

