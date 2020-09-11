Ancora Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIOT opened at $2.81 on Friday. Riot Blockchain Inc has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

