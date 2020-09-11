Ancora Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $346.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.39 and a 200-day moving average of $329.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,929. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.56.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

