Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 2,933.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.08 and a beta of -0.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

