Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $565,519.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,029,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

