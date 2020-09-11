Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 276.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

