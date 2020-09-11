Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,795 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after buying an additional 841,093 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,486,000 after buying an additional 94,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.6% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 637,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of HGV opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.18. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

