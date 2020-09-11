Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $35.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

