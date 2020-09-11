Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 1,666.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Providence Service by 58.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on PRSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PRSC stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $282.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

