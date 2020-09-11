Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 316.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,625,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equinix by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $742.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $771.88 and its 200 day moving average is $688.75. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $805.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.30.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,615 shares of company stock worth $5,183,975. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

