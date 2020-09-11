Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.