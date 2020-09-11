Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 325,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 160,845 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $8,652,760.92. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIF opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

