Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Movado Group worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Movado Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Movado Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $11.22 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $256.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

