Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after buying an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

