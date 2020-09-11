Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $45.01 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.32%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.