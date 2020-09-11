Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $155,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,155,000 after buying an additional 2,810,675 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 559.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,260 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,620,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 64.8% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 753,009 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.