Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 3,529 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

