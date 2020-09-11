Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

